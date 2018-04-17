share tweet pin email

Actor and comedian Rob Delaney paid tribute to the son he recently lost to cancer on what would have been the boy’s third birthday.

The “Catastrophe” star tweeted out two photos of his son, Henry, including one taken shortly before he died in January from a brain tumor.

Today wouldâve been our beautiful Henryâs 3rd birthday. If youâd like to give him a little gift, you can make a donation to @RainbowTrustCC: https://t.co/5kswt0oySK or @NoahsArkHospice: https://t.co/UueI6rI5Y3 He loved everyone in those organizations very much. pic.twitter.com/Ybbj1gVFis — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 16, 2018

“He was such a sweet boy,” Delaney wrote in one of the posts Monday.

He also listed two British organizations to which fans can make donations in Henry’s honor, Rainbow Trust and Noah's Ark. Both charities help families with seriously ill children.

Hereâs Henry not long before he died. You can see his little tracheostomy tube on his neck and his left eye is turned in due to nerve damage from surgery. He has a bus & a turtle though so heâs happy.He was such a sweet boy. pic.twitter.com/D3liQXOqyi — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 16, 2018

“He loved everyone in those organizations very much,” Delaney said.

The actor shared the heartbreaking news about his son in a Facebook post earlier this year. He explained that Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday. The boy had surgery to remove the tumor and received additional medical treatment, but “then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.”

Getty Images Rob Delaney said his youngest child's death "devastated" his family.

The death left his family "devastated," he wrote.

“His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum," he said in his Facebook post. "His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound."

Delaney, an American based in London, added that he was "astonished" by the love his wife and their two older sons shared with him and with one another.

"They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don't want to miss out on their beautiful lives," he wrote. "I'm greedy for more experiences with them."