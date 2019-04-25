Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 25, 2019, 2:02 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

"Riverdale" fans got a moving last look at Luke Perry Wednesday night when the late actor's final scene on the CW drama aired.

Perry, who played Fred Andrews, did not have a grandiose send-off, but a poignant, sweet moment with his on-screen son, Archie, played by actor KJ Apa.

Archie felt guilty he killed his opponent in the boxing ring, but Fred consoled him, letting him know he was not responsible for his death.

"Son, from everything you've said, it's clear that Randy died from those drugs. An autopsy will support that. You're innocent," he said.

"Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa marked the moment on Twitter prior to the show airing.

"This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed," he wrote. "As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever..."

Perry passed away in March at the age of 52 following a stroke. After his death, Aguirre-Sacasa announced all future episodes would be dedicated to him.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum’s final scene left fans in mourning — even before it hit the small screen.

After his death, tributes for Perry poured in from all corners, ranging from his daughter and son to his "90210" family and regular folks who met him.

Daughter Sophie Perry has been particularly vocal, even expressing her displeasure with people who've questioned her grieving process.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online," she wrote on Instagram. "And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs."