'Riverdale' actress Lili Reinhart comes out: 'I'm a proud bisexual woman'

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is opening up about a part of her life she has never shared before with her fans.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” the 23-year-old actress wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on "Riverdale," shared the statement along with a flyer for an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest taking place in West Hollywood, California. She urged her followers to "come join."

The "Hustlers" actress most recently dated her co-star Cole Sprouse, whom she split with last month. She has been focusing on using her social media platform to help elevate the voices of black activists and influencers, through live chats and sharing details on how everyone can help support black-owned businesses.

lilireinhart/Instagram

Reinhart has also tweeted about the killing of George Floyd and the need for policing reform.

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today,” she tweeted on June 1. “I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race. I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter."