Rita Wilson wows the internet with rap performance during self-isolation

Rita Wilson is taking after her son Chet Hanks and picking up a new musical medium: rapping. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her newfound skill while in self-isolation after being diagnosed with coronavirus alongside her husband, Tom Hanks.

Wilson posted the four-minute video to her Instagram, rapping along to “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty By Nature.

“Quarantine Stir Crazy,” she captioned the video. “See it to believe it.”

Hanks and Wilson announced on March 11 that they both tested positive for coronavirus while he was filming in Australia. The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news, noting that he and his wife came down with all of the symptoms of a cold, like fatigue, body aches and fevers.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he wrote on Instagram. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks and Wilson were both released from the hospital on March 16 and immediately entered self-isolation at their home in Australia. Their representative told TODAY that they will remain isolated in their home for the time being.

A week after they tested positive, Hanks reported that he and Wilson were experiencing the same symptoms, sans the fever.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else," he wrote in another post on Instagram. "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

The “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” actor has continued to keep fans up to date on his Instagram, providing regular updates on their health and urging everyone to help flatten the curve.

Idris Elba, Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood from "The Bachelor" are among other celebrities who have revealed that they've tested positive for coronavirus. Former "James Bond" actress Olga Kurylenko and "Frozen 2" voice actress Rachel Matthews also have come forward with their own diagnoses as well.