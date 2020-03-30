Rita Wilson is thankful for her “continued good health” after she and her husband, Tom Hanks, tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

The actress and singer, 63, shared an update after returning to the U.S. from Australia, where she and Hanks had been self-quarantining while they recovered from COVID-19.

In an Instagram post Sunday, she looked back on all the milestones that have occurred on that date over the years.

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time.”

She added that on March 29 last year, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“All of this would not be possible without good health,” she wrote. “So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

Hanks revealed over the weekend that he and Wilson recently returned to the U.S. and are continuing to shelter in place and practice social distancing.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA,” he wrote on Twitter. “And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it.”

The couple announced on March 11 they had both tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms including fatigue, body aches and chills.

Wilson made the best of self-isolation, even showing off her newfound rapping skills in an Instagram video last weekend.

She and Hanks were among the first public figures to announce they tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, several other celebrities have revealed COVID-19 diagnoses, including Idris Elba, Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood from “The Bachelor.”