Rita Wilson shares birthday message for Tom Hanks, and of course it's the sweetest

Happy 62nd birthday, Tom Hanks!

Hanks, who's pretty much got a lock on being America's most beloved actor these days, is celebrating his birthday on Monday — and his wife, Rita Wilson, made sure all of his fans on social media would not miss the big day.

She posted this charming photo of her husband of 30 years Monday with a very sweet message:

"You’ve brought so much light into the world not just for me but for our family and through the stories you tell," she wrote in the caption.

We couldn't agree more; for decades Hanks has been lighting up our movie and TV screens with humor and pathos in films like "Big," "Saving Private Ryan" and the films that earned him his two Oscars, "Forrest Gump" and "Philadelphia."

Plus, he and Wilson always seem to be having so much fun together:

Here's to many more great years!

