Rita Wilson reveals the 2 things she wants Tom Hanks to do if she dies first

Rita Wilson is opening up about the two things she's asked husband Tom Hanks to do if she dies before him.

During her visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Tuesday, the actress and singer, 63, revealed that during her breast cancer battle five years ago, she had "very serious discussions" with Hanks, 63, about how she wanted him and their children to bid her farewell.

"I said to him, 'Look, if something happens and I should go before you then I just want you to know that there's a couple of things that I want. One is that I want you to be super sad for really long time," Wilson shared as the audience laughed.

"The second thing was that I wanted a party," she continued. "I wanted to have a celebration and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories and to feel like that was being celebrated."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tied the knot in 1988 and share two sons. Wilson is also a step-mom to Hanks' two children from his previous marriage. Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images

The couple's conversation led to Wilson co-writing her song "Throw Me A Party" with Liz Rose and Sugarland’s Kristian Bush. The song is featured on her 2019 album "Halfway to Home."

“So when I’m gone throw me a party/You should dance as if I was there/Don’t be sad or be broken-hearted/Just send your voices up in the air," she sings on the upbeat tune.

Wilson underwent a double mastectomy one month after her diagnosis and announced that she was "100 percent healthy" in December of 2015.

She and Hanks also recently battled the coronavirus together.

"In some ways, cancer was a blessing," Wilson told Clarkson. "It really taught me to live every moment to the fullest and every moment as if it were your last."

"We don't know what tomorrow brings," she continued. "We have to be able to live, and go out today going, 'Wow, OK. I did it. I did everything that I wanted to do. I lived the life that I wanted to live today.'"