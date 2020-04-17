Rita Wilson opens up about using Botox while filming 'Runaway Bride'

Rita Wilson is opening up about a disastrous experience with Botox that happened nearly two decades ago.

The actress and singer, 63, told The Guardian she was feeling the Hollywood pressure to look younger when she co-starred opposite Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the 1999 rom-com "Runaway Bride," so she opted to get Botox injections, a cosmetic treatment that helps smooth out forehead lines, frown lines and crow's feet.

Rita Wilson didn't like how Botox caused her face not to move in the 1999 rom-com "Runaway Bride." David Crotty / Getty Image

"When I was making 'Runaway Bride' I had Botox, because Botox was new and everyone was getting Botox, and I got it in my forehead," Wilson told the outlet. "But then I saw this movie, and there’s this emotional scene where I’m firing Richard Gere and my forehead didn’t move.”

Wilson, left, played Ellie, the editor and ex-wife of Richard Gere's character, Ike, in the movie. (C)Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I thought, 'Well, that’s not working!' added Wilson, who was in her early 40s when she shot the film.

The candid star, who's married to two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 63, said she also gave lip injections a shot — with similar results. "I tried the lip fillers around that same period of time, and one day I came home and my kids laughed at me, and I thought: 'OK, that’s that!'" she shared.

Over the years, Wilson has decided aging naturally works best for her. "Part of it is my mom rarely wore makeup and I loved seeing her face evolve over time with me," she explained. "I want my kids to look at the face that they know and understand that it’s just me."

"Everyone has their vanity but, how to put this? I... just... don’t care that much!" she added.

The "Throw Me a Party" singer also shared details about her and her husband's recent battle with COVID-19, revealing that the respiratory virus made her feel "extremely achy" and caused a fever that gave her "chills like I’ve never had before."

Though Hanks dealt with "milder symptoms," Wilson was grateful the couple were able to support each other while they were ill together.

"I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier," she said. "We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break."