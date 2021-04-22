IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY’s Mother's Day deal of the day: Deliver a smile to mom's face with this exclusive Happy Box

Watch Rita Wilson show off freestyle rap skills: 'I can spit some flow'

Wilson filled in as a guest panelist on "The Masked Singer" and stole the show!

Rita Wilson surprises Hoda Kotb as a guest co-host

April 2, 202107:29
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Rita Wilson is the unmasked rapper.

While appearing as a guest panelist on Wednesday night’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” the actor and singer showed off some serious rap skills after talking to the Chameleon.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“You know, you might have a competitor, Chameleon. You may not know this about me, but I can spit some flow. Yes,” she said.

“Drop some knowledge,” panelist Robin Thicke said.

Wilson, second from left, got the panelists up and out of their seats on "The Masked Singer."YouTube

Wilson, 64, then started rapping the Naughty By Nature classic, “Hip Hop Hooray.” Thicke, along with fellow panelists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy stood on their feet and joined host Nick Cannon and the Chameleon, who all waved their hands back and forth as Wilson reached the song's chorus.

“That’s classic television right there!” Cannon exclaimed when Wilson finished.

Wilson, whose latest EP "Trilogy I" was released last month, also shared the impromptu moment on Twitter.

"And then this happened," she tweeted.

Fans were excited to see her share her secret talent. "Loved it! It just boggles my mind and amazes me how rappers memorize so much, do it so quick, and do it flawlessly. You are awesome," one replied.

"You kicked butt!" another fan added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-BqChYnY6F

Wilson is certainly no stranger to rapping even though she's built a career in country music. Her son Chet, whom she shares with Tom Hanks, is a rapper and last year, Wilson posted a video of herself singing the the ‘90s hit while she was in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Quarantine Stir Crazy,” she captioned the video, which runs for more than four minutes. “See it to believe it.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.