March 30, 2019, 3:53 PM GMT / Updated March 30, 2019, 3:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Rita Wilson has joined the ranks of Hollywood's biggest names with a star of her own on the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard!

To celebrate the honor, her husband, Tom Hanks, and longtime friend Julia Roberts took to the stage to commemorate Wilson’s illustrious career.

Tom Hanks, who received his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 1992, celebrated wife Rita Wilson's star. Presley Ann / WireImage

"She has a highlight reel that any of us would envy," Hanks said, visibly proud of his wife's many successes in music, acting and producing.

In addition to starring in "Sleepless in Seattle" and "Runaway Bride," among other hit movies, Wilson was a driving force in producing blockbuster hits such as "Mamma Mia!" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

“Her smile and her charm has appeared in magazines and TV shows and commercials; and yet she had more to do and more to learn with her heart and in her head," Hanks said, as he continued to list her accomplishments.

In addition to her on-screen work, Wilson has released multiple solo albums as a singer/songwriter. In fact, her fourth album, "Halfway to Home," dropped the day she received her star!

“So we all know how warranted it is that Rita Wilson be immortalized here in a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of this world-famous hotel and parking structure in a sight that will forever be right over there,” Hanks said, pointing at her newly minted star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Roberts also took the stage to recognize Wilson, calling her "a true jewel" and "a treasure".

“She is her true self and I could tell lots of stories and many jokes, but all of that cleverness falls away for the chance to just express how utterly I love and admire you,” Roberts said.

Hanks, Wilson, and Roberts all worked together on the 2011 movie "Larry Crowne." Presley Ann / WireImage

“You, Rita, are the OG of Hollywood royalty,” the actress joked, rounding off her tribute to her longtime friend. “Yes, T-shirts of that should be made I think. You are the unique star who is actually from Hollywood and I could not be more thrilled and proud to see my friend Rita Wilson receive the 2,659th star on Hollywood Boulevard, this lucky, lucky boulevard.”

Congratulations to Wilson on her big honor!