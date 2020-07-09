Rita Wilson celebrates Tom Hanks' 64th birthday: 'Every day with you is a blessing'

Tom Hanks celebrates his 64th birthday Thursday — and no one's more excited than his wife of 32 years, Rita Wilson.

The singer and actress shared, "Every day with you is a blessing."

"Happy Birthday, @tomhanks. We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing," wrote Wilson. She concluded her heartfelt post with a quote from the Beatles' 1967 love song "When I'm Sixty-Four."

"Give me your answer, fill in a form /Mine for evermore / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I'm sixty-four" wrote Wilson, who added, "YES!"

The happy couple — who have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood — celebrated their 32nd anniversary in April. Wilson, 63, honored the couple's special day by sharing a photo of them snuggling in front of an icy mountain.

"32 years with this guy! @tomhanks Happy Anniversary, my love. Let’s go 32 more and then some!"

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson married in 1988. Jim Smeal / WireImage

Wilson opened up during an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in April about she "got along instantly" with Hanks when they first met.

"First of all, I love a good storyteller," she said. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that. ... He makes me laugh all the time. He’s a great storyteller."

Wilson and Hanks share two sons, sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24. Hanks also has two children from a previous marriage, Colin, 42, and Elizabeth, 38.

Happy Birthday, Tom!