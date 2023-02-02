RIta Ora says she 'may have' helped husband Taika Waititi pick engagement ring

Rita Ora is ringing in a new era: Married life! Ora recently confirmed she married Taika Waititi nearly two years after she first sparked dating rumors with the New Zealand-born writer and director.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the "Anywhere" singer showed off her engagement ring for what she said was the "first" time.

“I haven’t actually shown anyone my ring," she said. But because she "loves" Fallon and feels he is "part of" their relationship, she showed off the emerald gold ring to the host and his audience.

“Ooh la la,” Fallon said in response. “That’s gorgeous!"

When prompted to share how Waititi, 47, selected her ring, Ora quipped that she “may have” led him in the right direction.

“You know what you want, and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person, and I just wanted it to feel really right,” she said. “So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.”

Ora also appeared on the show to promote and perform her latest single, “You Only Love Me.”

“I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point, and the past two years, my life has changed so drastically. Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision, and so it got me writing again,” she explained.

Ora noted that her latest song was inspired by love.

"That’s what I wrote all my feelings about, and it’s nice to capture the moment,” she added. “So I feel like this is more than just music. It’s a moment in life for me.”

Ora first confirmed she was "off the market" while appearing on the morning show “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden” on Jan. 27.

“It was just nice and perfect,” Ora said of her wedding. “Completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet. … Sorry, it’s not that interesting! One day, we’ll throw a big party. I’ll figure out a time to do a big, big party.”