Rita Moreno fiercely responds to criticism of her appearance throughout her career

Rita Moreno is reflecting on her seven-decade-long career in the new documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.”

The 89-year-old actor looked back on some of the tougher moments of those 70 years in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, tackling topics like how she was perceived as a “sex object” in Hollywood.

Rita Moreno on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

“It never occurred to me not to withstand it,” Moreno said, reflecting on the unprovoked attention from powerful men in Hollywood. “I figured, and I was right, that that was how Hollywood was run and how it functioned. And I just went with the flow, as they say, not happily.”

The EGOT-winning performer revealed that it was the same unwanted attention that led her to go to therapy, something she calls “the best favor” she did for herself.

“You hate it when they call you a sex object,” she said. “And here’s the truth, and this is something I didn’t mention (in the film) only because I didn’t think about it. I would dress up in a very, very provocative way. I always wore tight, tight little dresses with my cute little bum. Too much makeup, usually. And the earrings and stuff, and I somehow never acknowledged that that wasn’t helping.”

Moreno continued, caveating her previous point by referencing the social change that the #MeToo movement has made in Hollywood to call attention to this kind of sexual harassment in the industry.

“On the other hand, as the #MeToo movement would say right now: Well, f**k them! ... You can dress any damn way you please,” she added. “You can wear as many loop earrings, and as low-cut a neck as you want, and that’s also true.”

Previously, the "One Day at a Time" star has opened up about how she was not treated as a serious actor when she was younger but ultimately was able to learn how to “find value” in herself. She recalls many of her early roles being “embarrassing” and referred to that as her “dusky maiden period.”

Moreno always had hope that she would be cast in something “more meaningful,” an opportunity that arose with “West Side Story” in 1961. In 1962, Moreno won an Oscar for best supporting actress in the classic movie musical, one of the most iconic roles from her 70-year career.

"Interestingly, the character of Anita became my role model after all those years,” she said, explaining how it was the first time she could play someone who stood up for themselves. “Anita was a young Hispanic woman with dignity, self-respect and enormous strength."