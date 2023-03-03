Riley Keough had a sex scene with her real-life husband in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

For Riley Keough, filming a sex scene with her actual husband in “Daisy Jones & The Six” was undeniably “weird.”

Keough, 33, opened up on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” about how her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, made a racy cameo in her new Amazon miniseries, which premiered March 3.

“'Well, the cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person on the show,” she said. “And the producers were like, ‘It would be so funny if it was your husband.’”

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley said filming this kind of intimate scene with her real-life husband was definitely “more awkward” than working with a stranger.

“Typically when you do these things, and it’s somebody coming in for the day, you’re like, ‘Hello, nice to meet you,' and you kind of get down to business and it’s very professional,” she said. “But with him … really, we were just giggling the whole time.”

In “Daisy Jones & The Six,” based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel of the same name, Keough plays singer-songwriter Daisy Jones, the leader of a fictional ‘70s rock band.

Keough plays a '70s rocker reflecting on her life in "Daisy Jones & The Six." Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

Reid, who is also a writer and producer on the show, said she was blown away by Keough’s performance from the beginning.

“Riley came on really early,” she told TODAY.com in February. “I think we all thought it was going to be really hard to find Daisy Jones because she’s this really larger-than-life character. And then Riley showed up and immediately (we were) like, ‘Oh, there she is. She is Daisy Jones.’

“I might have written the book for her and not have known it,” she added.

Keough and Smith-Petersen met on the set of “Mad Max: Fury Road” in 2014, and they recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

In January, Smith-Petersen supported Keough at the memorial service at Graceland for her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.

At the ceremony, Smith-Petersen read aloud his wife’s tribute to her late mom.

“Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you,” he read.