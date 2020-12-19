Riley Keough says it's 'painful' to mark 1st Christmas without late brother Benjamin

Riley Keough shared a touching post remembering her late brother, Benjamin Keough, before the holidays.

The 31-year-old actor posted a throwback photo of the two of them together on Instagram and opened up about her the prospect of spending the upcoming Christmas holiday without her brother.

“Its going to be my first Christmas without my best friend and baby brother,” she wrote. “Words can’t describe how painful it is. I’m thinking of everyone whose lost someone they love and everyone else whose first Holiday it is with grief and without the person they love.

“And I’m also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away,” she added along with a single heart emoji.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Keough shared a similarly heartfelt post in October on what would have been her brother’s 28th birthday. The actor shared a series of photos, including oof snapshots of them as children.

“Happy Birthday beautiful angel,” she wrote at the time.

Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, shared her own heartbreaking post on his birthday, writing, “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven.”

“My heart and soul went with you,” she continued. “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”

Keough died at the age of 27 in July. A rep for Presley told TODAY in a statement at the time, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Keough was laid to rest at Graceland in early October in the Meditation Garden with his family, including his grandfather, Elvis Presley.