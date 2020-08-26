Riley Gale, the lead singer of thrash metal band Power Trip, has died at the age of 34.

In a statement posted to the band's Twitter account Tuesday, the singer's family confirmed the news and revealed that the 34-year-old passed away on Monday night.

"It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the statement reads.

Gale's cause of death has not been revealed, and the statement says that "funeral and visitation arrangements are pending."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend," the statement continues. "He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends."

In their statement, Gale's family thanks the singer's fans for their support and asks everyone to respect their wishes for privacy during this time. In lieu of flowers, fans are encouraged to donate to Dallas Hope Charities.

"You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are," Gale's family wrote. "If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him."

Rapper Ice-T, who is a member of the band Body Count, recently collaborated with Gale on a song called "Point The Finger." The rapper took to Twitter to express his sadness over the loss of his friend and wrote, "I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how... I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh."

I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how... I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh 🙏 https://t.co/c1MOo8p4GE — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 26, 2020

The punk band Code Orange also paid tribute to the singer on Twitter and shared the following message: "Rest In Peace Riley. you made a huge dent in heavy musichistory that will last forever. our deepest condolences to his friends, family and the guys in @powertriptx."

Rest In Peace Riley.

you made a huge dent in heavy music history that will last forever.

our deepest condolences to his friends, family and the guys in @powertriptx https://t.co/bIqlX49dfN — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) August 26, 2020

Rock band Citizen called Gale's death a "devastating loss for so so many."

Such a devastating loss for so so many. Rest In Peace Riley. https://t.co/rih9O0ow16 — CITIZEN (@CitizenMi) August 26, 2020

Jack Wagner, co-host of the podcast "Yeah, But Still," shared several photos of the singer and said Gale was "one of the most wonderful people i‘ve ever known."

Rest in Peace Riley Gale, sincerely one of the most wonderful people i‘ve ever known. ive been crying like a baby since i heard. losing a friend is hard but i am so devestated imagining a world without riley, he gave so much more to this world than he took from it. pic.twitter.com/KaTi4fw6b0 — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) August 26, 2020

Power Trip was formed in Dallas in 2008 and includes four other members: Blake Ibanez, Chris Ulsh, Nick Stewart and Chris Whetzel.