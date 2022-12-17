Rihanna posts first TikTok — and it's of her and A$AP Rocky's son

Rihanna made her debut on TikTok with an adorable video of her son.

In the 45-second clip, we get a first look at the baby that the “Lift Me Up” singer welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022. The child's name has yet to be released.

In the video, we see the sweet baby boy riding in his car seat. He's all smiles as he reaches out to his mom — or possibly just her technology.

“You trying to get Mommy’s phone?” Rihanna asks.

A moment later, we see the cute baby yawn as he contentedly enjoys the ride.

The 34-year-old singer captioned the video with the word "Hacked," likely referring to her little one's attempt at a phone takeover.

Rihanna announced she was expecting her first child back in January and went on to redefine how people think about pregnancy by showing off her naked belly with fashion and confidence.