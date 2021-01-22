Ricky Martin just bleached his beard — see his daring, new look

Ricky Martin is "livin' la vida loca" when it comes to his latest style choice.

The 49-year-old singer decided it would be a good idea to dye his beard — and only his beard — bleach blond. Martin snapped a selfie on the beach and shared his new look with his Instagram followers.

It turns out, the father of four had a good and very relatable explanation for why he decided to experiment with his facial hair.

"When bored, bleach," he captioned the photo.

Martin's husband, Jwan Yosef, seems to be a fan of his daring new look. He commented on the photo with a heart eyes emoji.

"Oh yeah!!!" actor Melanie Griffith added, along with three hearts.

Martin's fans also had plenty to say about his newly bleached beard.

"Blondes have more fun," one fan wrote.

Another called Martin a "trendsetter."

However, with his brunette hair and light beard, Martin's new look led one fan to ask, "Santa?"

"I would bleach the hair too! Would suit you even more!" another person suggested.

Martin is certainly in good company. Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted plenty of people, including celebrities, to experiment with dying their hair at home. While the former Menudo star opted for bleach, rose gold has been one of the breakout colors of quarantine.

While he has four kids who keep him busy, Martin also said last year that he's not ruling out expanding his family.

Martin and Yosef are parents to twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 12, daughter Lucia, 2 and son Renn, 1, who were all born via surrogate.

"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And I have a couple of embryos waiting for me."