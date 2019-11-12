Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for the 5th time

Ricky Gervais is returning as the host of the Golden Globe Awards, four years after he seemingly roasted everyone in the room at the annual ceremony honoring the best in television and movies.

The Golden Globes announced Tuesday that the British comedian would be the host for a record fifth time after he brought his caustic wit to the show in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Ricky Gervais is back to host the Golden Globes for the fifth time. NBC

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can’t refuse,'' Gervais said in a statement. "But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

Gervais, 58, who currently stars in the Netflix comedy "After Life," opened the 2016 ceremony with an immediate jab at the Hollywood audience as he sipped a glass of beer.

"Shut up, you disgusting, pill-popping sexual deviant scum," he said. "I'm going to do this monologue and then go into hiding."

He also made sure to remind all the winners that it wasn't that big of a deal.

"If you do win tonight, remember that no one cares about that award as much as you do," he said. "Don't get emotional; it's embarrassing, OK? That award is, no offense, worthless."

The creator and star of "The Office" and "Extras" has three Golden Globes of his own, which are given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

"One's a doorstop, one I use to hit burglars with and one I keep by the bed," he said at the 2016 ceremony.

Gervais' return seems to run counter to other prominent awards shows that have ditched a host entirely.

The Academy Awards went without a host for the first time in 30 years in February after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down.

The Emmy Awards also went without a host for the show in September, marking the first time in 16 years that no one was tapped to do the honors.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC at 8 p.m ET on Jan. 5, 2020, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.