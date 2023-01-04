Ricki Lake is sharing raw video footage of the moment she shaved her head.

The former talk show host, 54, shaved off most of her hair in 2019 as she opened up publicly about her lifelong struggle with hair loss.

“3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave a-- leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss,” the former talk show host, 54, captioned her recent video.

In the emotional footage, Lake used clippers to give herself a buzz cut, while another person helped her complete the cut.

Lake appeared to tear up at times throughout the video, growing emotional as she held her chopped-off braid against her chest.

She also smiled at several points and appeared at once overwhelmed and exhilarated by the drastic change.

“I have never shared this raw video footage before but felt like i wanted to now, for those of you who have followed my story and have been invested in it,” she wrote in the caption. “Some of you know my struggle all too well personally and I want you to know, I truly feel you."

She added, "In this video, you can see me come to a place of peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance."

Since shaving her head, Lake has grown out her hair again into a short bob with gray highlights.

In an Instagram post from August, the "Hairspray" star talked about how certain products have helped her manage her hair as it regrew.

"After three years, I can honestly say I appreciate and love my natural gray and sometimes wild unruly head of hair," she said in her recent post. "May all of you struggling with whatever also come to a place of peace and acceptance. Life is too damn short."

When she first opened up about living with hair loss in early 2020, Lake said she had been struggling with the issue for most of her adult life.

“It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things," she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of her newly shaved head. "There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing."

Lake added that she wore clip-in or glued-on extensions for years to hide her hair loss, which she believes was due to complex factors including "yo-yo dieting, hormonal birth control, radical weight fluctuations over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions."

Shaving her head and opening up about her struggles, she said, left her feeling "liberated."

"I am free. I am releasing and letting go,” she wrote in a Facebook post at the time. “I am brave. I am beautiful. I am love.”