Ricki Lake flashes engagement ring in pic with her 'magnificent king'

Ricki Lake is showing off her engagement ring from fiancé Ross Burningham.

The former talk show host, 52, posted an Instagram pic of herself posing next to her lawyer beau as she holds up her hand to give fans a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring.

"Well, friends, he put a ring on it! 💍 #engaged to my magnificent king. I am officially the happiest woman in the land. My dear Ross, I choose you today and everyday!" she gushed in the caption.

She added the hashtags #openheart, #hope and #happilyeverafter.

Lake's famous pals popped into the comments to send their congrats.

"Woo Hoo and bravo," wrote former "The Facts of Life" star Mindy Cohn.

"Ahhhh congratulations!!!" wrote "The View" co-host Meghan McCain.

Pop singer Debbie Gibson also chimed in, writing, "Ohhhhhh so happy for you both."

Lake announced her engagement to Burningham in February in a statement to TODAY.

"Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives. Both of us, newly empty nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come,” said the mom of two.

The "Hairspray" star also shared the news alongside an Instagram selfie of her and Burningham, writing, “This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one.”

Days later, Lake appeared on "Watch What Happens Live," where she told host Andy Cohen that she and her fiancé met in June. Their romance, she added, blossomed out of a monthslong "booty call."

"Everyone in my life who’s met him just gets it. We’re great together," she said.

Lake also shared a few details about Burningham's proposal, revealing that he popped the question while the pair were "naked in the jacuzzi" and hadn't had time to buy an engagement ring.

"It was romantic; it was very spontaneous and I couldn’t be happier," she said.

Lake was previously married to Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Evans died by suicide in 2017.

She was also married to Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004. The ex-couple share two sons, Milo, 24, and Owen, 19.

