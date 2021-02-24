Ricki Lake shares engagement details, says she met fiancé in June

Ricki Lake is spilling details about her engagement!

The former talk show host and “Hairspray” star, 52, who revealed this week that she is engaged to boyfriend Ross Burningham, shared in a new interview how long they've been together and what happened when he popped the question.

“We’ve only actually known each other since the end of June,” Lake told host Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live.” “So it’s just been about six months. He was a booty call for a few months there. He is wonderful. Everyone in my life who’s met him just gets it. We’re great together.”

Burningham’s actual proposal was a surprise to him as well, according to Lake, and she didn’t spare any details when telling Cohen all about it.

“There’s no ring yet. But I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we (were) in my new Malibu home, and so it was romantic, it was very spontaneous and I couldn’t be happier.

“I figured that you and your audience want the full details,” she said with a laugh.

Lake confirmed the news of her engagement Sunday in a statement to TODAY.

“Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives,” she said. “Both of us, newly empty nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come.”

She also celebrated her happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of her and Burningham smiling ear to ear.

“Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged!” she wrote in the caption. “This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one.”

Lake was previously married to Christian Evans, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and died by suicide in 2017. Lake has been open about sharing her grief over her ex-husband and his struggles with mental illness, in the hopes that his story will help others.

“Christian Evans continues to be my greatest teacher,” she said in a recent Instagram tribute to him. “Through his compassion and kindness for others, especially those suffering with mental illness. Forever grateful for the unconditional love we shared.”

Lake also recently shared an update on Instagram about her 30-year struggle with hair loss, which she first opened up about a year ago, revealing she had shaved her head.

“I am thrilled to share with the world what I used to get my hair back to its healthiest ever,” she wrote on Instagram in January alongside a photo of her salt-and-pepper locks. “My hope is that I am able to help others struggling, as I did for far too long. This journey has been such a gift for me, I finally truly love my hair, and more importantly love myself unconditionally from the inside out.”