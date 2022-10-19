Ricki Lake explains how tattoo honors her late late husband and his wedding vow

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Ricki Lake is opening up about how a tattoo on her forearm honors her late ex-husband Christian Evans, who died by suicide in 2017.

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning Britain," the former talk-show host and "Hairspray" star, 54, explained that the tattoo, which features the words, "I vow to continue loving you," was taken directly from vows Evans had written for her.

“My beloved husband passed away from suicide and bipolar (disorder) five and a half years ago. So this was his wedding vow to me that I found on the stationary after he died and it says, ‘I vow to continue loving you,’” said Lake.

"It's not only a message from him but it's a message for me to continue loving myself," she added.

Lake went on to say that though Evans' death devastated her, she remains grateful for their time together.

“That relationship and that loss was definitely the darkest period of my life, but through it, so many gifts have come out of it,” she said.

Ricki Lake explained that a tattoo on her forearm, seen here, is a tribute to her late ex-husband Christian Evans. John Lamparski / Getty Images

The Daytime Grammy winner told the program's host that prior to meeting Evans she knew little about bipolar disorder, which, according to the National Institute of Mental Health is characterized by unusual shifts in mood and energy levels. People with the disorder often have manic episodes followed by depressive phases.

"He had told me when we met that he was diagnosed bipolar and I was like, "Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. We all have our stuff. I'm a control freak," recalled Lake, who was married to Evans from 2012 until 2015.

"I didn't understand what a manic episode, what a psychotic break was until years later," she continued. "It was the darkest days of my life. But I learned so much. I have so much compassion and empathy for people struggling with mental health."

"I think it's made me such a better person," she added.

Lake, who found love again with new husband Ross Burningham, also expressed how thankful she was for her life today. "I'm now remarried and I'm very much in the happiest place I’ve ever been in my life” she said.

In February, Lake paid tribute to Evans on the anniversary of his death on Instagram.

Next to throwback photos showing her cozying up to the jewelry designer, she wrote, "This is hard. Sigh. Today is 5 years that the world lost #christianevans. 😞,”

“Going through the old photos and memories we shared during our 6 1/2 years together," she continued. "He was and continues to be my greatest teacher. I am a far better version of myself having been loved so deeply by him."