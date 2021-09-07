Rick Ross has more than 100 cars, but he just got his driver's license at age 45

Rick Ross owns more than 100 collectible cars — but until recently, he wasn’t technically allowed to drive any of them.

That’s because the rapper only just got his driver’s license at age 45, as he revealed on the 3rd hour of TODAY Tuesday.

“I actually was driven to the test. I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn’t had my license,” he said. “So whenever I go joy riding, you know, it was just one of those things.”

What inspired him to finally head to the DMV?

“My mom and sister pressured me, finally, so I went, took the test,” he said. “It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers but I got it, I got it.”

Al Roker then asked the rapper if it had been worth the wait.

“It was,” Ross said. “You know, because you should have your driver’s license.

“It was just something about my smile, and anytime I got pulled over, by the time the officer walked up…” he added, flashing a big grin.

Ross often shows off his extensive car collection on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of classic vehicles on his 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.

His palatial home, incidentally, was also used to film parts of “Coming 2 America.” Ross explained how he charmed his way into doing an unplanned cameo in this year’s sequel to the classic 1988 comedy.

“That was me just approaching Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall every day, ‘Hey, I’m ready, baby!’ … And they squeezed me in,” he said.

During his virtual visit to TODAY, Ross also shared his thoughts on fellow rapper Kanye West.

“I really feel like Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media and making amazing music,” Ross said. “And that combination, it’s no telling where it’ll go. And I feel like if someone really feels Kanye is insane, they’re crazy.”

Ross also opened up about his health and dramatic weight loss.

“I feel great. I’ve dropped close to 100 pounds. I’ve kept them off for close to three years,” he said.

He went on to describe previous sleeping habits that may have put a strain on him physically.

“Having drive and passion to where I used to refuse to go to sleep,” he said. “I would maybe lay down for two or three hours a day and be right back up because I wanted to succeed, I wanted to be successful.”