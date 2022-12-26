Richard Gere is enjoying the holidays with his family.

On Christmas Eve, Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva, shared a rare photo of the couple standing on a pier and looking off into the distance with their 3-year-old son, Alexander, and their 2-year-old son whom they welcomed in 2020.

The couple still has yet to reveal the name of their youngest son.

On Instagram, Silva, captioned the photo, Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours. Love to all♥️ #FelizNavidad #MerryChristmas."

In April 2020, TODAY confirmed that Gere became a father of three when he welcomed his second child with Silva.

Gere is also a dad to his 22-year-old son, Homer, whom he shares with his ex-wife Carey Lowell. Silva has a son, Albert, from a previous marriage.

In 2018, Gere and Silva got married at their ranch, and then in December of that same year, the Spanish-born political activist announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with Gere.

Silva shared a selfie of her growing baby bump and captioned it, "I’m so happy!"

In February 2019, Silva gave birth to their first child together in New York City.

Since welcoming her children, Silva has shared photos of all of them having fun on Instagram.

In October, she shared a photo of herself going pumpkin picking with her little ones and captioned it, "A perfect fall day with my boys 🧡."