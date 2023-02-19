Richard Gere hospitalized with pneumonia during family vacation

Richard Gere was recently hospitalized with pneumonia during a family trip.

TMZ initially reported that the 73-year-old actor caught pneumonia while vacationing in Mexico for his wife’s 40th birthday. A representative for Richard confirmed the news in a statement via email to NBC News but declined to comment further.

Before the family’s trip, Richard had a bad cough that continued to worsen. While was in Mexico, he had to check himself into a hospital, which is where he received his pneumonia diagnosis. The actor stayed overnight, but was released the following day.

Richard and his wife, Alejandra Gere (formerly Silva), were enjoying a family vacation ahead of her 40th birthday on Feb. 16.

She shared details of their trip on Instagram, posting a photo that captured her walking toward the water on a beach with the couple’s two children. In the caption, she also briefly mentioned some health struggles her family had over the last few weeks.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better!” she wrote. “Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you!”

On Feb. 18, she shared a sweet snap on her Instagram story of the couple walking hand-in-hand with their son. She simply captioned the photo, “Beach day.”

The Gere family celebrating Alejandra's 40th in Mexico. Alejandra Gere / Instagram

The couple got married in April 2018 after several years of dating and welcomed their first child together, a son named Alexander, in February 2019. Less than two years later, they welcomed their second child together, another son whose name has not been publicly shared.

Richard and Alejandra both have children from previous relationships. The “Pretty Woman” star shares 23-year-old son Homer James Jigme Gere with his ex-wife Carey Lowell while Alejandra has a son from a previous relationship.

The couple tends to keep details of their family life private, including their children's faces. They gave fans a rare glimpse at the family of four in their 2022 Christmas card, which Alejandra shared on Instagram. She posted a photo of the family taken from the back and they stood on a dock side-by-side as they looked into the water.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” she wrote in the caption. “Love to all.”