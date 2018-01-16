'RHONY' co-stars Ramona, Luann and Bethenny pay tribute to Jill Zarin's late husband

share tweet pin email

Jill Zarin's former "Real Housewives of New York" co-stars are sharing heartfelt tributes to her late husband, Bobby Zarin, who died Saturday at 71 after battling cancer for several years.

Current "RHONY" stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer — and, yes, even Bethenny Frankel — took to social media to share happy memories of Bobby, and condolences for Jill, 54.

De Lesseps, 52, shared a photo of herself cuddling up to a frail-looking Bobby. "My love and prayers are with you @mrsjillzarin. Bobby will never be forgotten. The warmest, loving human with a huge heart that beat only for you, Jill," she wrote.

Singer, 61, shared a photo with the couple in happier times, writing, "Bobby will be greatly missed by all. He was a very special person."

"Bobby," she added, "The love and memory of you shall never pass away."

Today is a sad day with a silver lining. I laughed. I cried. I saw old faces & watched a family come together surrounding a loss. âI have a dreamâ that Bobbyâs death makes us realize what is important & treat each day as our last. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 15, 2018

Frankel, who's been embroiled in a feud with Jill since Season 3 of the show, put their differences aside to join the rest of the cast members at Bobby's funeral at Riverside Memorial in New York City on Monday.

"Today is a sad day with a silver lining. I laughed. I cried. I saw old faces & watched a family come together surrounding a loss," tweeted Frankel, 47, who added that she hoped Bobby's passing would make everyone around him "realize what is important & treat each day as our last."

Just a day before, the grateful TV personality and self-help author revealed she'd learned it was Bobby who suggested her for the "RHONY" cast, thus launching her career.

"RHONY" alums Alex McCord and her husband, Simon van Kempen, also chimed in to pay their respects.

So sorry to hear that @bobbyzarin, my fellow house spouse from the early days of #RHoNY, has lost his battle with cancer. Our thoughts to @JillZarin, Ally and family. — Simon van Kempen (@SimonvanKempen) January 14, 2018

"So sorry to hear that @bobbyzarin, my fellow house spouse from the early days of #RHoNY, has lost his battle with cancer. Our thoughts to @JillZarin, Ally and family," wrote van Kempen, 53, while McCord, 44, called Bobby a "true mensch."

One of my favorite #BobbyZarin sayings was âOne more, thatâs it!â Cheers to you sir, a true mensch. #RIPBobby and love to @Jillzarin and family — Alex McCord (@mccordalex) January 14, 2018

Jill, who starred on "Real Housewives of New York City" from 2008 to 2011, was married to Bobby for 18 years.