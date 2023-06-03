Shannon Storms Beador and her ex-husband, David Beador, had a surprising reunion.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star shared a selfie on Instagram June 2 posing with her ex-husband. In the snap, both smiled for the camera while they were at The Quiet Woman, a restaurant in Corona Del Mar, California.

“You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm,” she wrote in the caption.

She shared the same selfie on her Instagram story, adding the hashtag, #itsbeenyears, along with a shrugging emoji.

The reunion picture came a shock due to the tumultuous nature of their split in 2017, and as of October, Storms Beador said the former couple had "zero" communication with each other.

The comment section of the post was filled with mixed emotions. Former “RHOC” star Vicki Gunvalson shared a supportive message for her castmate, commenting, “Awe your girls will be happy.”

Based on their own comments, the former couple's three daughters, Sophie, 21, and 18-year-old twins, Adeline and Stella, did have a reaction — shock.

“jump scare ???” Sophie commented.

"Huh?" Stella wrote, while Adeline added, “what.”

“I guess I left too soon,” Tamra Judge, who also appears on the hit Bravo show, joked in the comments.

Storms Beador and Beador were married for 17 years before the couple separated in 2017.

The couple’s turbulent relationship was documented on “RHOC,” with Shannon Beador revealing in the show’s 10th season that her husband had an affair. However, the couple went on to renew their vows in 2016.

In a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Storms Beador confirmed that she and Beador had separated in October 2017. They reportedly finalized their divorce and reached a settlement in April 2019, according to People.

Following their separation, the couple each began new relationships.

Beador married Lesley Cook and welcomed a daughter, Anna, together in February 2021, according to People.

Beador filed for divorce in September 2022, but later filed to dismiss the petition, according to People. Cook also shared a statement on social media that she would be filing for divorce, People reported.

Storms Beador weighed in on her ex-husband’s relationship status during a panel at BravoCon in October 2022 and shared her speculations that the couple were still together despite recent reports.

However, when asked what her level of communication was with her ex, she simply said, “Zero, still.”

As for her own relationship post-divorce, Storms Beador moved on with John Janssen in 2019 after meeting through mutual friends.

The couple ultimately split in November 2022, with Shannon Beador telling People in January that she was “blindsided” when Janssen ended their relationship after filming of Season 17 of “RHOC” wrapped.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” she told People. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

She said she “never loved anyone more” in her life, adding, “I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”