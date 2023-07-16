Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are engaged after one year together.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star popped the question to her partner July 15, marking their first anniversary.

Windham-Burke announced the news on social media, sharing a carousel post on Instagram of photos and videos from their picnic proposal in the park.

In the photos, Windham-Burke and Spinner — who identifies as non-binary and uses she/her pronouns — posed on a white picnic blanket spread out over some grass in a park. The front of the blanket was adorned with bunches of white roses placed among white marquee letters that spelled out "Marry Me."

The first frame of the post captured the newly engaged couple as they shared a kiss, followed by a snap in the third frame of Spinner showing off her ring.

“She said ‘YES!’ Happy Anniversary @hashtag_blehssed , I couldn’t imagine a more perfect place then where we first met to ask you to be my wife and spend your life with me!” Windham-Burke wrote in the caption. “You truly are my person, I love you in all the ways, big and small, and I can’t wait to marry you."

Windham-Burke teased that the couple already had a date in mind for their nuptials, teasing in her Instagram story July 16 that they were planning for an October 2024 wedding date and were seeking suggestions for "rustic locations."

Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared the couple's wedding month and year on her Instagram story. Braunwyn Windham-Burke / Instagram

Spinner also shared the news on Instagram, reflecting on the couple’s relationship and engagement in a sentimental post along several photos from the moment, including a snap of Windham-Burke down on one knee.

“Today is one year since I met the love of my life,” Spinner wrote. “Today is also the day that @braunwynwindhamburke asked me to marry her and, of course, I said ‘hell yes’."

Spinner described the couple's relationship as "fast, messy, pure, real, and made up of all of the things I used to dream about having" when she was younger.

She also shared a sweet note about Windham-Burke, her estranged husband, Sean Burke, and their seven children, writing that the family had "brought things into my life that I never even knew I was missing, and tomorrow looks so much brighter with all of this love and light in it."

Windham-Burke and her husband were married for more than 20 years before she came out as lesbian during a December 2020 interview with GLAAD, nearly one year after she publicly shared she was an alcoholic. The couple, who split in October 2022, share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Leading up to the proposal, Windham-Burke documented the couple’s day together on her Instagram story.

“I am not the most romantic person, but today I planned some fun stuff for Jen, so I can’t wait," Windham-Burke said in a video before they embarked on their plans for the day. "I’m going to spend most of the time focusing on her, but I will stop every now and then.

During their New York City outing, Windham-Burke and Spinner re-created their first date in the city, which they both coincidentally planned as a surprise for one another.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared a throwback picture from the couple's first date a year prior. Braunwyn Windham-Burke / Instagram

In a video on her story, Windham-Burke said they initially met at Penn Station and Spinner was under the impression they were only getting coffee for an hour. However, they headed to the High Line afterward because Windham-Burke said she "wasn't ready for our date to end."

Eventually, the couple made their way to Manhattan's Little Island, where Windham-Burke revealed a seet detail about the couple's relationship.

In a snap shared on her story, where the couple is seen posing with their arms around one another on the pier, Windham-Burke wrote, “Where we had our first 💋.”

“(I know I’m cheesy today...Can’t help it!!),” she added.