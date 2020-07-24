Brandi Glanville denies plastic surgery rumors: 'I haven't done anything to my face'

Brandi Glanville is speaking out after viewers suggested on social media that she'd had too much plastic surgery following her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" this week.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo hit, the 47-year-old reality star's confessional look quickly went viral, with fans questioning whether she had gotten too much work done.

Also, have to say I’m so happy to see @AdrienneMaloof & @BrandiGlanville on good terms like old times — and also for Brandi to address the surrogacy drama from S3 for the first time on camera🤯💎 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/teeCtC3eHg — That Housewives Guy (@housewivesguy) July 23, 2020

"What the hell is going on with Brandi Glanville’s face??? That is plastic surgery gone very wrong," wrote one Twitter user.

Another person wrote, "To be as pretty as Brandi was, she’s gone WAYYY OVERBOARD on the face surgeries. I see a weird doll, not beautiful Brandi."

Glanville denied the allegations and explained in a series of tweets that she not only had to do her own hair and makeup, but also had dental work done that caused some unfortunate swelling.

“first off you are mean. I do look bad but I haven't done anything to my face. I was watching makeup tutorials and trying not to use so much blush and please f--- off hater,” Glanville responded to a tweet that has since been deleted.

“I had to do my own makeup & we had virtual lighting. I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible :(,” she added.

Later, she continued: "The only surgery I’ve had during quarantine was emergency dental surgery where they ripped two teeth from my skull and I had to do interviews I am still swollen but thank you for making me feel like a complete disgusting monster I have feelings to people!!"

Some fans came to her defense.

"You have to tune out those people. Any woman or man that tells a woman she is not beautiful are very unhappy miserable souls. Always look in the mirror and smile. You are beautiful," wrote one person.

Another added, "B you looked great, and who really cares about what surgery you’ve had done, if your happy with the way you look, then you do you..."

Glanville's appearance on Wednesday's episode was dramatic for a bunch of reasons.

Rumors about an affair between Glanville and Denise Richards, 49, have swirled for months. Viewers finally saw Glanville make the explosive claim on Wednesday's episode when she confessed to castmates Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave that she and Richards allegedly "hooked up" more than once.

Richards later denied the claim in an interview with the Washington Post published Thursday, saying, "I did not have an affair."