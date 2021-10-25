Revisiting Nicholas Braun's viral dating song, now that he's 'NYC's hottest bachelor'

Cousin Greg on "Succession" is many things, including quite possibly a stand in for all of us who still have our moral compasses. But there are two things he doesn't have.

First, he's not New York City's "hottest bachelor" — that's Nicholas Braun, who plays Greg on the show and earned an Emmy nomination for the role. The New York Post knighted Braun, 33, with the title over the weekend, in an article reminiscent of the old Gawker blog, which featured quotes from those who've met him and dated him.

Nicholas Braun, who plays Greg on "Succession," at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year event in West Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

"He’s not a certified hottie or anything — he's not a person who would normally be attractive to the general public," said a neighbor in the article. "He's relatable. If you met him on the street, he would probably be nice … He's not totally untouchable."

So he's got that going for him. But the other thing that makes Emmy Nominee Nicholas stand apart from Cousin Greg is something TODAY found out more about in August 2020: Braun released a charity single about ... wait for it ... pandemic dating.

Known as "Antibodies (Do You Have Them)," the pop-punk tune (in which Braun appears to be singing with an exaggerated British accent) is all about trying to find love amid the pandemic, and is one of the stranger things to emerge from lockdown.

Matthew Macfadyen (Tom) with Braun on "Succession" in 2019. Graeme Hunter / Everett Collection

As Braun told TODAY last year, he got the idea after staying with friends who were a couple during lockdown, and being envious of all the togetherness they could share. "I was like, I really want to go on a date but I'm supposed to be afraid of everyone right now and I was like, 'How do I do this?'"

A stray Muse must have been listening, because suddenly he came up with a chorus to a song that didn't otherwise exist, which went, "Do you have the antibodies? Do you want to be with me? Do you have the antibodies — because if you don't you better stay away!"

He shared it on Instagram and just a couple of days later someone from Atlantic Records wrote him a direct message to say he couldn't get the tune out of his head. He then asked if Braun wanted to record the song. "I said, 'Do I want to make a song?'" Braun said incredulously. "Yeah! Make it really good and donate to some charities and let's go!"

Which is how "Antibodies" came to be. As of October 2021, it has over 770,000 views on YouTube, and can be heard everywhere from Spotify to iTunes. A portion of the proceeds have been going to PLUS1, an organization to help provide relief for those affected by COVID and the pandemic.

Is it responsible for making him the "hottest bachelor" in the five boroughs? Maybe a bit, though we're reckoning some of that has to do with his bar (Ray's, which he co-owns with fellow actor Justin Theroux) and that he presents himself around town as just a regular dude, according to the article.

Which actually makes Braun and Cousin Greg maybe a bit more like each other than we'd realized!