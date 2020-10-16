Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Unlike some, Patti Smith is still here in New York City.

“I had my bags packed for a world tour,” Smith told TODAY of how the pandemic interrupted her plans.

“My little suitcase is still sitting here, as I travel light. I was supposed to go to Australia, and then into the world. But since lockdown I've been in New York. I know a lot of people were on the move, but this is where I live and I just felt compelled to be here.”

Author, poet and musician Patti Smith Jesse Dittmar

An indomitable force of expression, the 73-year-old poet and musician has worked across various mediums during her lifetime, overcoming great challenges at the same time.

But in these difficult days, along with writing and other work, the godmother of punk is finding solace in a genre that might be surprising to some: detective shows.

“I really do like watching my shows on TV,” Smith said. “Like today there's a ‘CSI: Miami’ marathon with Horatio Caine. And so that happens on Mondays, and I always watch a few episodes of that. And then I watch whatever detective shows at night or 'Masterpiece Theater' on PBS."

“A funny thing happened though was the other night I couldn't sleep and I put the TV on and an old rerun of ‘Law and Order: Criminal Intent’ was on,” she said, laughing. “And it was an episode that I was in. I had a cameo with Vincent D'Onofrio. I literally put the TV on and saw myself, so that was pretty funny.”

“In the midst of so much strife and there's so many things to be concerned about or lose sleep about," Smith says of the current moment. Steven Sebring

Smith says it's those “small pleasures” that keep her all right.

“There's so many things to be concerned about or lose sleep about,” she said, citing climate change and, in particular, the wildfires in California, where portions of her third memoir, 2019's "Year of the Monkey," is set.

“Sometimes I just need a little respite and not think about anything for an hour or two here or there. Because we need to do that. We all need to do that.”

TODAY had the opportunity to check-in with the punk rock icon to discuss the new edition of "Year of the Monkey," the 10th anniversary of her first memoir, "Just Kids," why its success took her by surprise, and why she doesn’t feel others have the right to portray her while she is still alive.

"That news started seeping..."

“New York has been through all kinds of things,” Smith said. “And when I first came here in 1967, it was going through a very rough time economically which was good for the young. But, you know, New York is constantly reinventing itself, that's for sure.”

Smith is a singer-songwriter, poet and author who became an integral part of New York City’s punk rock movement with her 1975 debut album “Horses.” Hailed as the "poet laureate of punk," Smith mixes rock, spoken word-performance and free-form poetry within her commanding work that has inspired such artists as Michael Stipe of R.E.M. to actor Juliette Lewis, from singer Martha Wainwright to Bono of U2.

Her most recognizable song is "Because the Night," co-written with Bruce Springsteen, which reached number 13 on the Billboard 100 in 1978. Almost three decades later in 2007, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Her latest project is a paperback edition of her 2019 memoir “Year of the Monkey,” a haunting and dreamy account of her experience grappling with loss, aging and a shift in American politics.

The paperback, out now, features a new epilogue that profiles the very beginning of this year, just before the coronavirus epidemic struck the U.S.

In a chapter titled "Festivity Panel," she meditates on a grim, soon-to-be familiar scene: a discarded face mask lying in the street.

"A virus hysteria mounts as the disease jumps ship from Wuhan to neighboring ports, resulting in travel bans and closed borders" she writes. "A protective mask lay curled in the gutter by our parking spot. In an effort to thwart contagion many are wearing such masks. Some wear two, one on top of of another."

“I always like to put a new section in paperback so that people get something new,” Smith said. “I began the text for this right as the year opened, speaking about how 2020 is unfolding. So it was really written a little before the pandemic but that news started seeping, started coming ... that there was a virus."

She also writes about the loss of her friends, including musician Sandy Pearlman and actor-playwright Sam Shepard, who died in 2016 and 2017. The experience of being a survivor is something that informs her rawness, but is also something she says she doesn’t need to reconcile.