This group of fabulous seniors re-created Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

One senior living center in Kentucky has taken on a popular TikTok trend involving Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

In the weeks since the Super Bowl, fans on social media have been inspired by choreography from the singer's performance and have re-created the moves on TikTok. Among those attempting the dance moves have been the cast of “Hamilton” in Australia, as well as residents of Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green.

On the assisted living facility’s official TikTok account, a short video featuring several residents has since gone viral, amassing over 18 million views and 2.4 million likes since it was posted just two days ago.

The residents, who all wore white ensembles to coordinate with Rihanna’s dancers from the performance, got in line side-by-side while a remix of the singer’s 2009 hit “Rude Boy” played. As part of the trend, the residents broke out of line to the left and right, revealing one final resident portraying Rihanna in an entirely red ensemble as she prepared for her solo.

“Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show,” the caption of the post read.

The comment section was flooded with supportive messages for the residents at the center, including a message from the official TikTok account for the NFL which read, “Amazing 👏.”

“Love these talented ladies!” one comment read. “Hope I have this much fun in my golden years!!!”

Another user joked, “Rihanna has been really quiet since this dropped.”

“you rock it ladies,” one commenter encouraged, with another adding, “Omg you guys won the challenge.”

In addition to sparking trends on TikTok, Rihanna’s halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl also served as an opportunity for her to announce some big life news: she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

During the course of her performance, Rihanna alluded to her pregnancy, placing her hands on her baby bump at several moments during her performance. Afterward, reps for the singer confirmed to NBC News that she was pregnant with baby number two after welcoming her first child in May 2022.

Since announcing the news, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their son have posed for a series of family portraits for the March 2023 issue of British Vogue. During the cover story interview, she said that the couple are adamant about protecting their son — whose name has not yet been shared — from paparazzi and shielding him from public scrutiny.

“We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story,” she said, later adding, “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

Rihanna also opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a new mom, explaining, “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”

She described motherhood as “insane” before explaining that “you don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to.”

“We came home, cold turkey, had no one,” she said. “It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”