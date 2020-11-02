Reports: Prince William was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April

According to media reports out of the United Kingdom, Prince William, 38, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April.

Unlike his father, Prince Charles, who announced a positive COVID-19 test in March, William kept his diagnosis secret. When reached by TODAY on Sunday night, Kensington Palace would not confirm or deny the reports.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Shire Hall Care Home, where they spoke to some of the home's staff, residents and their family members on Aug. 5, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales. WPA Pool / Getty Images

This news was first reported by The Sun.

On March 25, a press statement from Clarence House revealed that Charles, 71, had tested positive for the coronavirus. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the statement said at the time.

Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also was tested, according to Clarence House, and results came back negative.

Despite his reported illness, William continued to work throughout the month of April, including telephoning essential workers at Queen's Hospital Burton on April 1 and opening Nightingale Hospital Birmingham via a video conference on April 16. A few days later, he appeared in the BBC charity special "The Big Night In" with comedian Stephen Fry and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

People observe social distancing measures as they stand amongst Hospital cubicles, as a giant screen displays an image of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as he speaks via video-link on April 16, 2020. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, some took to social media to condemn the palace's decision to keep William's diagnosis a secret.

"If the future King contracts a potentially fatal virus that the entire world is worried about during a lockdown and he and those around him cover it up, that raises serious questions about whether we can trust anything he or his advisers say," Richard Palmer, royal correspondent of the Daily Express, tweeted.

"If Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump or Joe Biden had covered up a positive test for COVID-19, many people would not be praising them for 'not wanting to worry people.'"

This is a developing story.