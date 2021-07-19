See Renée Zellweger with rumored boyfriend Ant Anstead in trailer for new show

A new trailer for the upcoming Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" is here — and it's giving viewers a peek at rumored couple Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead.

Anstead is one of the show's two hosts and featured mechanics. He joins forces with car expert Cristy Lee to help celebrities — including Zellweger, Octavia Spencer and Mary J. Blige — create dream cars for the special people in their lives. "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" premieres Aug. 23.

.@AntAnstead and @CristyLee09 are teaming up to help celebrities give their loved ones the car of their dreams in Celebrity IOU: Joyride!



Look out for #CelebIOUJoyride coming August 23 to #discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/XAzaIL8cXF — discovery+ (@discoveryplus) July 19, 2021

Rumors that Zellweger, 52, and Anstead are dating began circulating after the pair reportedly met in June on the show's set.

Anstead, 42, posted an Instagram video on July 4 showing a street musician performing in Laguna Beach, California. When the British TV personality panned the camera around to show onlookers, a woman resembling Zellweger could be seen wearing a baseball cap and holding Anstead's 1-year-old son, Hudson, in her arms.

Rumored couple Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead appear together in a just-released trailer for the upcoming series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride." discovery+ / Twitter

Anstead shares Hudson with his ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Haack, 38. The couple called it quits in September 2020 after nearly two years of marriage. Haack, who also shares two children with her first husband, "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, announced the split less than two weeks after Hudson celebrated his first birthday.

In December 2020, Anstead opened up about the split, telling People magazine, “I think everybody knows this was not my decision.”

“It really hit me hard," added the former “Wheeler Dealers” host, who also shares two children with his first wife, Louise Herbert.

Haack has found romance again with realtor Joshua Hall. The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month.

As for Zellweger, the "Judy" star reportedly split with musician Doyle Bramhall II in 2019 after seven years together. She's also been in high-profile relationships with fellow Hollywood A-listers Bradley Cooper and Jim Carrey and musicians Jack White and Kenny Chesney, whom she was briefly married to in 2005.

