‘General Hospital’ star remarries her ex-husband and shares what was 'vital' to their reunion

“General Hospital” star Rena Sofer hopes the second time is the charm.

Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver have gotten married for a second time. The couple initially got married in 2003 before divorcing in 2017.

“This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again!” she captioned a pair of pictures of them from the big day on Instagram on May 20.

Sanford Bookstaver and Rena Sofer in Los Angeles in 2022. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife! The three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again.

“The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined. You are the love of my life, and it’s not ‘oops we did it again’ but I’m so grateful we did it again!”

Sofer is best known for her role as Lois on “General Hospital,” while Bookstaver is a veteran TV director who has been behind the camera on multiple series, including several episodes of the “Chicago” shows on NBC, “The O.C,” “Bones” and “Power.”

Bookstaver also celebrated their renewed union.

"This Saturday would have been our 21st Wedding Anniversary. We were divorced for a few years, spent time apart working on ourselves, and then came back together stronger than ever," he captioned the same photos on Instagram.

"I remarried my best friend and soulmate again! Life with you has never been better, and I’m the luckiest man alive to get to spend the rest of my life with you @rena.sofer. Here’s (to a) brand new lifetime together and to all of our new adventures. I love you more than anything in the world."

"I love you more than anything too my husband!!" Sofer wrote in the comments.

Sofer and Bookstaver are parents to daughter Avalon, 18, while she is also mother to a daughter named Rosabel, whom she shares with ex-husband and fellow “General Hospital” star Wally Kurth.

Following their split, Sofer and Bookstaver managed to reconnect and got engaged again in 2019.

“What a weekend I’ve had!! HE ASKED ME AGAIN AND I SAID YES!!!” she wrote on Instagram after he proposed the second time.

“@sbookstaver I have spent almost 19 years of my life with you and am so happy to spend the rest of my remaining years on this earth by your side. While I don’t recommend divorce as a marriage counseling tool, it sure worked for us! I love you more than anything!!!!”

Sofer said she and Bookstaver were not necessarily in a rush to write the latest chapter in their love story, saying they planned to take their time getting hitched this time around.

Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver on Feb. 17, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. John Sciulli / WireImage

“There’s no rush,” she told Soap Opera Digest in 2020.

“The first time we got married, it was a big wedding, and now we’re just trying to figure out how we want to get married again,” she added.

“I want it to be magical. We don’t really know what we want to do. We ask each other about it all the time: ‘What date do we want it to be? Do we want it to be the same date as our first wedding? Do we want to make it a new date?’ It’s a lot to consider.”