May 10, 2019, 8:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Are you ready to see Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland?

The Oscar-winning actress brings the Hollywood legend to life in the riveting first trailer for the upcoming biopic "Judy."

Zellweger, 50, portrays the "Wizard of Oz" star one year before her tragic death from an accidental drug overdose at age 47.

The film, directed by Rupert Goold and based on Peter Quilter’s musical "End of the Rainbow," follows Garland as she heads to London in 1968 to perform a sold-out run at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

The real Judy Garland, left, and Renee Zellweger, who channels the Hollywood legend in the biopic "Judy." Getty Images, LD ENTERTAINMENT/ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS

In the trailer, Zellweger transforms into Garland, singing a purposefully unsteady rendition of her signature song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." (In her final years, the troubled star became notorious for her uneven performances.)

The movie depicts Garland one year before her tragic death from an accidental drug overdose at age 47. LD ENTERTAINMENT/ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS

Zellweger, who won an Oscar for 2003's "Cold Mountain," not only looks just like Garland, she also nails her mannerisms and hand gestures when she sings.

Zellweger prepared for the role by taking music lessons and studying choreography. LD ENTERTAINMENT/ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS

The actress told People she prepared for the role by taking music lessons and studying choreography. She also spent two hours each day in the makeup chair while prosthetics, contact lenses and wigs were applied.

“It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person,” Zellweger said. “I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them.”

The Oscar-winning actress spent two hours each day in the makeup chair while prosthetics, contact lenses and wigs were applied. LD ENTERTAINMENT/ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS

"Judy," which also stars Finn Wittrock, Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell, Bella Ramsey and Gemma-Leah Devereux as a young Liza Minnelli, hits theaters Sept. 27.

Watch the trailer in the video above!