Still missing "The Oprah Winfrey Show" every weekday on TV?

Miss it no more: "Oprah" is coming back ... but this time, to your earbuds and audio devices, as "'The Oprah Winfrey Show' the Podcast," beginning March 3. According to a news release from Winfrey's OWN network, the show will open "the vault on the unforgettable and inspirational a-ha moments, ugly cries and surprises" from the long-running daily talk show, which ran for 25 years.

Oprah Winfrey during her visit to TODAY in February. Zach Pagano / TODAY

"As we head into a new decade, it’s a great time for fans of 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' to revisit the joy, laughter and inspiration that kept us all tuning in daily for 25 years," OWN president Tina Perry said in the release. "'The Oprah Winfrey Show the Podcast' is the perfect opportunity to look back and reflect, take stock of how we've grown and to be reminded that we're all in this together."

"The Oprah Winfrey Show" ran for 4,561 episodes between 1986 to 2011, and earned Winfrey multiple Emmys, as well as America's respect for her heartfelt, but straightforward approach to guests and life. Ten episodes are set to drop on the first date, and will include segments that address race in America, prescription drug addiction, divorce and weight loss, plus visits from experts she helped make famous: Dr. Phil McGraw and Suze Orman.

Of course, we're hoping that down the line she'll treat us to some of her lighter moments, too — like the time she took her entire audience on a trip to Philadelphia, or began her book club, or gave everybody (in the audience, anyway) a car.

"'The Oprah Winfrey Show' the Podcast" can be found on Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms for subscribing and streaming, starting March 3.