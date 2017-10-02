Some viewers of Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" were stunned earlier this month when "Dateline" correspondent Keith Morrison revealed he was the stepdad of "Friends" alum Matthew Perry.
But the pair aren't the only surprising celebrity relatives in our midst. Inspired by Morrison's big reveal, we've done some digging in the Hollywood family album. Here's what we found.
Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy
They're both hilarious and they share the same last name. Still, many people are surprised to learn recent Emmy winner Melissa McCarthy and former "The View" co-host Jenny McCarthy are first cousins.
Drew Barrymore and Steven Spielberg
While not technically related, "Santa Clarita Diet" star Drew Barrymore is Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg's goddaughter. (As for Drew's own goddaughter, that's Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of actress-musician Courtney Love and late Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain.)
David Spade and Kate Spade
Did you know former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman David Spade and fashion designer Kate Spade were siblings-in-law? Kate is married to the actor's brother Andy.
Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz
Sure, TODAY's own Al Roker has never shredded an electric guitar onstage while wearing a feather boa, but his distant cousin Lenny Kravitz has! In 2011, the pair revealed on the TODAY show that their grandfathers were cousins. (Roker shares a surname with Kravitz's late mom, "The Jeffersons" star Roxie Roker.)
Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola
Though they have different last names, "Rushmore" star Jason Schwartzman, Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and "Lost In Translation" director Sofia Coppola are all first cousins — and the nephews and niece of legendary "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola. (Fun fact: Cage's real last name is actually Coppola.)
Gloria Steinem and Christian Bale
In 2000, trailblazing feminist Gloria Steinem married the late David Bale, father of "The Dark Knight" star Christian Bale, making the actor her stepson.
Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber
"X-Men Origins: Wolverine" star Liev Shreiber isn't the only talented actor in the family. His half-brother Pablo Schreiber plays notorious prison guard Pornstache on "Orange Is The New Black."
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moennig
Oscar winner and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is the first cousin of "The L-Word" alum Kate Moennig.
Snoop Dogg and Brandy
Rapper and "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" star Snoop Dogg is the cousin of R& B singer Brandy (and her brother Ray J).
Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt
A sense of humor runs in this family! Former "Saturday Night Live" funny man Jason Sudeikis has said in interviews that he was inspired to act by his uncle, George Wendt, who played barfly Norm on the classic sitcom "Cheers."
Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty
Some folks are still surprised to learn Hollywood legends Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty are brother and sister. Two Oscar winners in one family!
Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez and Martin Sheen
Despite their decades in Hollywood, not everyone knows "Two and a Half Men" alum Charlie Sheen is the bad-boy little brother of actor and director Emilio Estevez. Both stars are the sons of "West Wing" alum Martin Sheen (real name: Ramon Estevez).
Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Taryn Manning
NFL brothers Peyton and Eli Manning are household names thanks to their skills on the football field, but did you know "Orange Is The New Black" star Taryn Manning is their second cousin?
Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones
Grammy-winning music producer Quincy Jones is the father of "Parks and Recreation" alum Rashida Jones. (The younger Jones' mom is actress Peggy Lipton, who's made several cameos on Jones' new TBS sitcom "Angie Tribeca.")
Lily Collins and Phil Collins
Young "Mirror Mirror" star Lily Collins is the daughter of legendary Grammy winner — and former Genesis drummer —Phil Collins.
Glenn Close and Brooke Shields
"Damages" star Glenn Close and "Suddenly Susan" alum Brooke Shields are second cousins.
Lily Allen and Alfie Allen
British singer Lily Allen and "Game of Thrones" star Alfie Allen are brother and sister.