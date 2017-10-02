share tweet pin email

Some viewers of Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" were stunned earlier this month when "Dateline" correspondent Keith Morrison revealed he was the stepdad of "Friends" alum Matthew Perry.

Getty Images Keith Morrison and Matthew Perry

But the pair aren't the only surprising celebrity relatives in our midst. Inspired by Morrison's big reveal, we've done some digging in the Hollywood family album. Here's what we found.

Getty Images Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy

They're both hilarious and they share the same last name. Still, many people are surprised to learn recent Emmy winner Melissa McCarthy and former "The View" co-host Jenny McCarthy are first cousins.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Steven Spielberg

While not technically related, "Santa Clarita Diet" star Drew Barrymore is Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg's goddaughter. (As for Drew's own goddaughter, that's Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of actress-musician Courtney Love and late Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain.)

Chris Weeks / WireImage David Spade and Kate Spade

David Spade and Kate Spade

Did you know former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman David Spade and fashion designer Kate Spade were siblings-in-law? Kate is married to the actor's brother Andy.

Al Pereira / WireImage Al Roker and Kravitz

Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz

Sure, TODAY's own Al Roker has never shredded an electric guitar onstage while wearing a feather boa, but his distant cousin Lenny Kravitz has! In 2011, the pair revealed on the TODAY show that their grandfathers were cousins. (Roker shares a surname with Kravitz's late mom, "The Jeffersons" star Roxie Roker.)

Getty Images, WireImage Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage and Francis Ford Coppola

Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola

Though they have different last names, "Rushmore" star Jason Schwartzman, Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and "Lost In Translation" director Sofia Coppola are all first cousins — and the nephews and niece of legendary "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola. (Fun fact: Cage's real last name is actually Coppola.)

Getty Images, AP Gloria Steinem and Christian Bale

Gloria Steinem and Christian Bale

In 2000, trailblazing feminist Gloria Steinem married the late David Bale, father of "The Dark Knight" star Christian Bale, making the actor her stepson.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber

Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber

"X-Men Origins: Wolverine" star Liev Shreiber isn't the only talented actor in the family. His half-brother Pablo Schreiber plays notorious prison guard Pornstache on "Orange Is The New Black."

Getty Images, WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moennig

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moennig

Oscar winner and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is the first cousin of "The L-Word" alum Kate Moennig.

Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage Brandy and Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg and Brandy

Rapper and "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" star Snoop Dogg is the cousin of R& B singer Brandy (and her brother Ray J).

Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt

A sense of humor runs in this family! Former "Saturday Night Live" funny man Jason Sudeikis has said in interviews that he was inspired to act by his uncle, George Wendt, who played barfly Norm on the classic sitcom "Cheers."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty

Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty

Some folks are still surprised to learn Hollywood legends Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty are brother and sister. Two Oscar winners in one family!

Mirek Towski / The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen

Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez and Martin Sheen

Despite their decades in Hollywood, not everyone knows "Two and a Half Men" alum Charlie Sheen is the bad-boy little brother of actor and director Emilio Estevez. Both stars are the sons of "West Wing" alum Martin Sheen (real name: Ramon Estevez).

Getty Images Taryn Manning, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Taryn Manning

NFL brothers Peyton and Eli Manning are household names thanks to their skills on the football field, but did you know "Orange Is The New Black" star Taryn Manning is their second cousin?

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Acura Quincy Jones and actress Rashida Jones

Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones

Grammy-winning music producer Quincy Jones is the father of "Parks and Recreation" alum Rashida Jones. (The younger Jones' mom is actress Peggy Lipton, who's made several cameos on Jones' new TBS sitcom "Angie Tribeca.")

Todd Williamson / Getty Images For Relativity Medi Phil Collins and Lily Collins

Lily Collins and Phil Collins

Young "Mirror Mirror" star Lily Collins is the daughter of legendary Grammy winner — and former Genesis drummer —Phil Collins.

Scott Wintrow / Getty Images Glenn Close and Brooke Shields

Glenn Close and Brooke Shields

"Damages" star Glenn Close and "Suddenly Susan" alum Brooke Shields are second cousins.

Claire Greenway / Getty Images Lily Allen and Alfie Allen

Lily Allen and Alfie Allen

British singer Lily Allen and "Game of Thrones" star Alfie Allen are brother and sister.