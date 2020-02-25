Watch Regis and Kathie Lee reunite as he presents her with entertainment award

Kathie Lee Gifford received a nice honor this week, with some assistance from an old friend.

Regis Philbin presented his former co-host with the Visionary Award at the Movieguide Awards in a ceremony that aired Monday on Hallmark Drama.

Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford during an appearance on TODAY in 2012 TODAY

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Most of the time, I go, ‘Why? Why me?’” the former TODAY with Kathie Lee & Hoda co-host said in her acceptance speech. “All I’ve been doing my whole life is walking with Jesus. And he takes me on adventures, since I was 12 years old. All I wanted to be when I was growing up was an actress and a singer.”

The Movieguide Awards honor the most inspiring movies and TV shows. They have been handed out since 1993.

Kathie Lee Gifford attends the 28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala in Los Angeles Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

“When I sat in that darkened little movie theater in Annapolis, Maryland, when I was 12 years old, and watched a Billy Graham movie called ‘The Restless Ones,’ it spoke to my heart,” Gifford said, according to the Christian Post.

"I felt like I heard Jesus himself say to me, ‘Kathie, I love you. If you'll trust me, I'll make something beautiful out of your life.’

“Now, all these years later, I'm writing movies, I'm producing movies, and, by the grace of God, now actually even directing movies in Israel to the oratorios that God has been blessing me to write with some of the greatest writers in this world,” she added.

Gifford and Philbin hosted "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" nationally from 1988 until she left the show in 2000. They have reunited periodically in the ensuing years, including on TODAY and in her musical "The Little Giant."