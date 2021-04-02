Regé-Jean Page, the swoonworthy breakout star of Netflix’s smash British Regency-era drama “Bridgerton” will not return for the show’s second season, Netflix announced Friday in a tweet written in the voice of Lady Whistledown.

“Dearest readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the announcement began.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Netflix also hinted that his love interest on the series, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, will plow ahead.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown," the post concluded.

Page responded to Netflix's announcement with his own tweet of gratitude.

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

"Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing," he wrote.

Page’s stock has risen dramatically since “Bridgerton” premiered. He’s hosted "Saturday Night Live," been linked to rumors that he may be the next James Bond and has become the subject of tabloid fodder that he and Phoebe Dynevor were a real-life couple.

While Page, 31, is leaving the show, the drama is prepared to welcome in some new blood. Simone Ashley, an actor known for starring in the movie "Pokémon Detective Pikachi," has signed on to play Kate Sharma, the female lead who will be Lord Anthony Bridgerton's romantic interest.

While announcing the show's renewal for a second season on TODAY in January, show creator Chris Van Dusen said Anthony would be a focus.

“So, season two, we’re really going to be with the eldest Bridgerton brother next season, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey,” he said.

“We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

