Reese Witherspoon is positively adorable in throwback pic for hurricane relief

share tweet pin email

If there's been a bright spot in the coverage of devastating Hurricane Maria, it's been watching Americans rally around bringing aid to those still suffering in Puerto Rico.

Some of the famous faces who have spoken out look a bit different as part of an effort launched by Stephen Colbert and guest Nick Kroll last week. On Wednesday's "Late Show," Colbert announced that for "every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13 and put up #PuberMe," he and Kroll would donate to hurricane relief efforts in the U.S. territory.

Colbert and Kroll led by example.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

It was only a matter of time before some of our favorite celebrities jumped on the bandwagon ... and more stars have since joined the campaign.

Like Reese Witherspoon, who shared a photo of her "awkward" phase on Friday:

Here you go @nickkroll ... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/Ca4iby5H62 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) September 30, 2017

"Here you go @nickkroll ... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause," Witherspoon wrote on Twitter. "God Bless Puerto Rico."

"A" for effort, Reese — but you're still adorable, goofy glasses and all.

James Corden served up his best teen heartthrob impression.

But watch out, James ... a young Ryan Seacrest is coming for your look.

Conan O'Brien proved to anyone who was wondering that, yes, he is a natural redhead.

Lin-Manuel Miranda answered the call ...

... and then answered it again with some bonus video content from his new musical, "Hamilteen."

Steve Martin showed us that he was actually kind of a stud ...

... while Seth Rogen revealed that he had a bad-boy streak back in the day.

Thanks to Colbert and Kroll for their efforts on behalf of Puerto Rico — and thanks to everyone else for the laughs!