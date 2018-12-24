Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Reese Witherspoon and her whole family wish you a merry Christmas.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a picture of what appears to be her family’s Christmas card on her Instagram page on Monday.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! ?❤️?,” she wrote.

“On this Christmas Eve, I’m sending you holiday wishes for a day filled with love and laughter — the important things that remind us how blessed we all are. And I’m sending extra special wishes of light & love to anyone out there who needs it! ✨❤️?.”

Standing in the middle, Witherspoon, 42, is flanked on her right by son Deacon, 15, and son Tennessee, 6. On her left is daughter Ava, 19, and husband Jim Toth. Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe are parents to Ava and Deacon. She and Toth are the parents of Tennessee.

Witherspoon has shared shots of her family before. Back in October, she celebrated National Sons Day by making sure to let the world know how much her boys mean to her on Instagram.

She also took method acting to a whole new level when she got dressed up as a pig and Toth wore an elephant outfit for a reading event at Tennessee's school, showing everyone they've got parenting game.

And don't worry — Ava wasn't forgotten. Witherspoon took time out to wish her a happy 19th birthday back in September.

Witherspoon certainly appears to be a busy mom, but fans shouldn't worry — she's not going to let that stop her from gifting us "Legally Blonde 3." We can't wait!