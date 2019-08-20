Going back to school can be daunting for kids of all ages, but Reese Witherspoon has a pretty sweet "mom tip" to ease kids back into the school year—and it involves plenty of sugar.

The Oscar winner shared an adorable throwback school photo from her elementary school days. In it, Witherspoon smiles at the camera while sporting pigtails, a light blue dress and perhaps the most important detail of all — a candy necklace!

"Mom tip: Send your kid to school with a candy necklace so she can share it with all her new friends! 😝 #backtoschool," Witherspoon captioned the Instagram photo.

"Great tip! I love it," wrote actress Amy Davidson. Plenty of other people agreed.

"I’m surprised that candy necklace made it past the ride to school! My kids would have that finished off before the bus left the curb," wrote one mom.

Witherspoon, 43, has the mom credentials to back up her advice. The actress is mom to college student Ava, 19; Deacon 15; and Tennessee, 6.

While plenty of people chimed in on the sweet advice, Witherspoon's Hollywood pals also couldn't help but gush about how cute she looked.

Julianne Moore said she was "so cute," while Mindy Kaling left the comment, "Oh my heavens."

But we'll let Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava, have the last word since she so perfectly summed up what so many people are thinking after they see the precious photo.

"Ohhhhhhhh! Little Reese!!!!!" she wrote.