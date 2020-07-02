Reese Witherspoon shares Elle Woods meme to advocate for face masks

Reese Witherspoon is joining a growing list of Hollywood stars — including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston — who are urging fans to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Health officials agree that wearing a face mask can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Still, even as cases are spiking across the U.S., a tense debate has developed between those who are willing to wear masks and those who are not.

Reese Witherspoon

Elle Woods approves this message 💕 pic.twitter.com/JaBazVz339 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) July 1, 2020

Oscar winner Witherspoon, 44, shared a meme Wednesday on social media that featured an altered photo of her "Legally Blonde" character, Elle Woods, wearing a pink face mask at Harvard Law School.

"You wear a face mask in public?" the meme shows Elle's ex-fiancé Warner (Matthew Davis) asking her.

"What? Like it's hard?" she responds. The "Big Little Lies" star added her own note to the meme: "Elle Woods approves this message."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Witherspoon also shared a real-life photo of herself wearing a cute checkerboard-patterned mask last week on Instagram. She told fans in her caption that wearing a mask has nothing to do with politics. "It means you care about other people’s health and safety. Be KIND, wear a mask!" she wrote.

Jennifer Aniston

Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" meme comes one day after her "Morning Show" co-star Jennifer Aniston shared a pic of herself wearing a mask as part of the #WearADamnMask challenge on social media.

In her caption, the SAG Award and Emmy winner, 51, told fans she understood that wearing a mask was "inconvenient and uncomfortable," but argued it was one of the "necessary steps" to flatten the coronavirus's curve.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks' message to those who won't wear a face mask: "Shame on you." NBC

Oscar winner Hanks, 63, who, along with his wife, Rita Wilson, 63, battled COVID-19 in March, shared his frustration with those who won't wear masks this week during a virtual press conference to promote his upcoming Apple TV+ movie "Greyhound."

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands. Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p----. Get on with it, do your part," said Hanks.

Hanks likened wearing a face mask to using a turn signal while driving.

"It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense," said the star.

Kerry Washington

Former "Scandal" star Kerry Washington (who co-starred with Witherspoon in the Hulu miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere") shared a selfie this week that found her sporting Fenty sunglasses and a leopard-print fabric face mask. "Throwing (@fenty) shade if you’re not wearing a mask," wrote the 43-year-old actress.

Alyssa Milano

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

In May, "Charmed" alum Alyssa Milano, 47, tweeted a photo of her entire family donning different kinds of face masks. "Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask," she captioned it.

Tracee Ellis Ross

"Blackish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, shared a pic of herself in a pink mask. In her caption, she lamented the spike in COVID-19 cases around the country. "One thing I know for sure is that there's a very easy way each of us can help, and that's to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public," wrote Ross.