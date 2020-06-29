Celebrity doppelgängers: They're everywhere! With so many ways to become famous (or infamous) these days, it's hard to be surprised when one of us regular folks mistakes one A-list star for another.

What's hilarious, though, is when the mistake gets back to the celebrities involved!

Take Reese Witherspoon, who, according to a tweet she posted Sunday, was recently mistaken for a particular "American Idol" winner.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood : You officially made my day ! 🥰 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 28, 2020

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" she wrote.

Carrie Underwood and Reese Witherspoon: But which is which? (OK, it's Carrie on the left, Reese on the right.) FilmMagic, Getty Images

Witherspoon, 44, is the blond Oscar-winning star who has appeared in films like "Walk the Line" and "Wild," and who won an Emmy for producing the TV series "Big Little Lies" (which she also starred in). Underwood, 37, meanwhile, is the blond, seven-time Grammy-winning musician who got her big break by winning "American Idol" in 2005.

But what makes this more than just a fun bit of confusion by a fan is that Underwood saw the tweet ... and responded!

YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life! ❤️❤️❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 28, 2020

"YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!" Underwood wrote back a little over an hour after Witherspoon posted originally.

Hey, we get it: Being mistaken for Carrie Underwood is a thing — Kelly Clarkson ("Idol's" season one winner) noted last year that she's often mistaken for her fellow musician.

Of course, we're hoping now that some big Hollywood mogul is seeing this doppelgänger exchange and thinking of a creative project in which Witherspoon, Underwood and maybe even Clarkson could play sisters!

We'd sign up for that in a hot second.