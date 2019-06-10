The new Reese and Ryan?

Reese Witherspoon's 19-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, introduced the world to her new boyfriend on Instagram over the weekend — and some fans think he looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe.

In the pics, Ava — who's the spitting image of her Oscar-winning mom — is seen cozying up to her beau at a showing of the 1996 comedy "The Birdcage" at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. (Click or swipe right to see Ava's second photo.)

Right away, commenters began comparing Ava's boyfriend to her father.

“He looks so much like your dad omg,” one user wrote, with another noting, “Looks like a young Ryan wow.”

“I thought this was a throwback pic of @reesewitherspoon & @ryanphillippe,” a third fan weighed in.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in 1998. Steve Granitz / WireImage

For some, the photo brought back memories of Ava's parents' courtship, which played out in public as the couple first became famous.

"Omg so cute ... that picture makes me remember when Reese & Ryan were together," a fan wrote.

But apparently Ava doesn't see a resemblance herself. When one commenter told the teen her new guy looks nothing like her father, she appreciated it.

"Big thx," Ava replied.

Ava's mom and dad met in 1997 just before filming the teen drama "Cruel Intentions."

The young Hollywood stars tied the knot in 1999, had Ava and another child, son Deacon, 15, and split in 2006. Witherspoon went on to marry Hollywood agent Jim Toth, and the couple have one child together, son Tennessee, 6.

In May, Witherspoon, 43, opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how tough it was to have Ava leave home to attend her first year of college.

“It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard,” she shared, adding, “I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.”

However, the "Legally Blonde" star took heart knowing summer was on the way — and Ava would be home again soon.

“She’s coming back,” Witherspoon said happily. “Apparently, the moms here who’ve had kids who’ve gone to college, they come back, right? I thought she’d be gone, but she’s coming back.”