Reese Witherspoon shares personal story following Kamala Harris VP nomination

Reese Witherspoon went to bed on Tuesday in a celebratory mood after the announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris is the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

For Witherspoon, the nomination has special meaning.

“I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood,” Witherspoon began an Instagram post on Wednesday. “In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, ‘I want to be the first female President of the United States of America.’”

Witherspoon, whose post included a yearbook photo of herself from elementary school, recalled how some of her classmates started laughing at the idea of her in the White House.

“But my teacher looked me in the eye and said, ‘I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese,’” the Oscar-winning actress wrote.

Witherspoon then reflected on what the Harris pick means for young women.

“Especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities their states,” she wrote. “Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day!”

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced the California Senator as his running mate for the 2020 election on Tuesday. She is the first Black woman and first Asian American person on a major party’s presidential ticket.

"History is made. Congratulations @KamalaHarris," Witherspoon tweeted on Tuesday. "#VP Harris."