It's been seven years since Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth said their "I dos," and in case her husband is wondering, she's still thrilled they did.

The actress took to Instagram Monday to share sweet sentiments about the man she married in honor of their anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling everyday!" Witherspoon wrote. "Here’s to many more adventures together! I love you , JT."

That message accompanied a photo of the couple standing on a on a remote runway with picturesque hills behind them. But the landscape couldn't distract from the best part of the shot — those ever-present smiles Witherspoon was talking about.

Public declarations of devotion to Toth are nothing new for the "Wrinkle in Time" star. Last year, for their sixth anniversary, she raved that he "makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do."

The pair tied the knot on March 26, 2011, at a ranch in Ojai, California. One year later they welcomed a son, Tennessee. Witherspoon also has two older children — daughter Ava, 18, and son Deacon, 14 — with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The anniversary marks the second event worth celebrating for Witherspoon in the last week. On March 22, she turned 42 years old, which pal Jennifer Garner couldn't let pass by without some pomp and circumstance.

Here's to many more happy birthdays and anniversaries!