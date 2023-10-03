Reese Witherspoon shares the 1 thing she does every day that’s ‘so relaxing’

Reese Witherspoon has one nonnegotiable in her everyday self-care routine: painting.

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Oct. 3, the 47-year-old said she takes "a lot" of time each day to prioritize her well-being, telling the hosts that she finds it "important to take care of yourself."

Aside from her daily exercise, Witherspoon has a more creative outlet that she includes in her routine.

"My thing I've been doing lately is I do paint by numbers every single day," she said with a smile.

After Jenna Bush Hager asked if her practice is similar to "Bob Ross style," Witherspoon laughed, saying "it's much more simple than that."

"It's almost like doing a jigsaw puzzle, and I do it for 30 minutes every day and it's so relaxing," she said.

In response to Hoda Kotb inquiring further on the effects painting has on her mental health, Witherspoon said it forces her to be mindful.

"You can't do anything else while you're doing painting. You just focus and you calm your nervous system and it's been really fun," she said, adding that she now has to find a place for about 50 to 60 paintings.

As Hoda and Jenna pointed out, Witherspoon has become quite the digital influencer when it comes to advice, from cutting toxic people out of your life to everyday parenting struggles.

Both Hoda and Jenna asked Witherspoon, whose new children's book, "Busy Betty & the Circus Surprise," was released Oct. 3, for her take on raising kids who won't wind up being people pleasers, while still teaching them what's right.

The "Legally Blonde" actor advised them to pay special attention during the preschool and kindergarten years, when kids are learning how to pick friends.

"So as they're coming home and telling you, 'So-and-so made me feel like this,' or, 'So-and-so made me feel like that,' really listen," she said. "And I think it's OK to say to them at that point, 'That doesn't sound like a good friend choice for you. Maybe we shouldn't play with Susie or Bobby.'"

Witherspoon further explained that parents are giving their child the chance to say "no" and can offer kids the flexibility to change the game to something they prefer or choose to not play at all.

Hoda then recalled a recent time when her 6-year-old daughter, Haley, went to get ice cream with a friend, who picked the strawberry flavor. Her daughter subsequently also chose strawberry, despite typically not enjoying the taste.

The TODAY co-anchor said she told her daughter that she's able to pick her own favorite flavor, relaying to Witherspoon that she worries moments like that could suggest people-pleasing tendencies.

"I think also don't worry too much," Witherspoon responded. "They're trying to assimilate and trying to fit in, and they will grow out of it. They do! They become individuals by the things that you tell them every day."